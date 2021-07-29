Skip to Content

Rainfall totals Wednesday 7/28 to Thursday 7/29

8:26 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Strong storms and heavy rain moves across our eastern counties last night with isolated activity elsewhere. We luckily avoided any severe weather and ended up with a nice dose of rainfall.

Here is a list of full totals from 7 AM Wednesday to 7 Am Thursday:

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque1.62
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
Anamosa 1 S0.02
Anamosa 3SSW0.06
Asbury 0.4 SW 1.63  
Bellevue 9 NNW1.12
Bellevue LD 120.78
Big Spring Fish Hatchery0.08
Bloomington 3.5 N2.31
Blue River 3 SW2.50
Bluffton 1 ENE0.06
Boscobel1.22
Cedar Bluffs0.06
Charles City0.02
Decorah0.16
Decorah 4.9SE 0.01  
Dubuque #31.67
Dubuque 1 NW1.35
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 1.34  
Dubuque L&D 111.20
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.80  
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.90
Eastman2.07
Eldorado 1 E0.01
Elkader 6 SSW0.08
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.07  
Fayette0.01
Garber0.10
Guttenberg L & D 101.56
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.71  
Independence 0.9 WNW T  
Iowa City0.00
Lancaster0.85
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.56  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.04  
Littleport0.12
Lynxville Dam 91.33
Maquoketa 4 W2.80
Marquette 1 WSW0.11
McGregor1.11
Monona 9.8 N 0.04  
Monticello0.03
Nashua 2 SWT
New Hampton0.02
Olin0.29
Osage0.03
Osage 4.7 E 0.02  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW2.30
Platteville1.25
Prairie Du Chien 1.46
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N1.50
Prairie Du Chien 2 SSE1.60
Reinbeck0.01
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.84  
Spillville0.02
St. Ansgar0.04
Stanley0.52
Steuben1.86
Strawberry Point0.03
Tipton0.17
Waterloo0.01
Waterville 3 SE0.62
Waucoma 3.2 S T  
Waukon 0.8 S 0.01  
Waukon Jct. 5 SW0.20
Waupeton2.33
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

