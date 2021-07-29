Rainfall totals Wednesday 7/28 to Thursday 7/29
Strong storms and heavy rain moves across our eastern counties last night with isolated activity elsewhere. We luckily avoided any severe weather and ended up with a nice dose of rainfall.
Here is a list of full totals from 7 AM Wednesday to 7 Am Thursday:
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|1.62
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.02
|Anamosa 3SSW
|0.06
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|1.63
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|1.12
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.78
|Big Spring Fish Hatchery
|0.08
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|2.31
|Blue River 3 SW
|2.50
|Bluffton 1 ENE
|0.06
|Boscobel
|1.22
|Cedar Bluffs
|0.06
|Charles City
|0.02
|Decorah
|0.16
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.01
|Dubuque #3
|1.67
|Dubuque 1 NW
|1.35
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|1.34
|Dubuque L&D 11
|1.20
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.80
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.90
|Eastman
|2.07
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.01
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.08
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.07
|Fayette
|0.01
|Garber
|0.10
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|1.56
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.71
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|T
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Lancaster
|0.85
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.56
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.04
|Littleport
|0.12
|Lynxville Dam 9
|1.33
|Maquoketa 4 W
|2.80
|Marquette 1 WSW
|0.11
|McGregor
|1.11
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.04
|Monticello
|0.03
|Nashua 2 SW
|T
|New Hampton
|0.02
|Olin
|0.29
|Osage
|0.03
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|2.30
|Platteville
|1.25
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.46
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|1.50
|Prairie Du Chien 2 SSE
|1.60
|Reinbeck
|0.01
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.84
|Spillville
|0.02
|St. Ansgar
|0.04
|Stanley
|0.52
|Steuben
|1.86
|Strawberry Point
|0.03
|Tipton
|0.17
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Waterville 3 SE
|0.62
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|T
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.01
|Waukon Jct. 5 SW
|0.20
|Waupeton
|2.33