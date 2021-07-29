Nikola founder Milton to face securities fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Nikola Corp. has been arrested on securities fraud charges alleging he made false and misleading statements to investors in the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup. Trevor Milton surrendered Thursday. A Manhattan federal court indictment accuses him of making the false and misleading statements that particularly harmed novice investors looking to replace or supplement income during the coronavirus lockdown. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer. Milton resigned from Nikola in September amid allegations of fraud. At the time, Milton said he would defend himself against accusations the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.