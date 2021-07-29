KWWL Iowa Irish Fest Ticket Giveaway

Skip to Content

2021 Iowa Irish Fest

Iowa Irish Fest returns to downtown Waterloo August 6-8, and KWWL is giving away tickets! To enter, just fill out the entry form below. Two winners of two tickets each will be notified each day from Monday, August 2nd through Wednesday, August 4th. Four winners of two tickets each will be notified on Thursday, August 5th. All tickets must be picked up at KWWL by Friday, August 6th at 4:30 p.m. Good luck!

