KWWL Iowa Irish Fest Ticket Giveaway Rules

There will be 10 (ten) winners of this contest (Giveaway). The winners will each receive 2 (two) tickets to Iowa Irish Fest August 6-8, 2021 in downtown Waterloo. Value of each prize is $50.

OFFICIAL RULES

1. GENERAL: No purchase necessary. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. This contest is governed by all applicable federal, state, and local regulations.

2. ELIGIBILITY: The KWWL Iowa Irish Fest Ticket Giveaway is offered only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry. Limit one winner per household. Limit one winner per immediate family. Prizes are non-transferable by winner. Giveaway is offered only to residents of the KWWL “Total Service Area” and must reside in the following counties (or counties bordering said counties) in Iowa: Winneshiek, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Clayton, Grundy, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Tama, Benton, Linn, Jones, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Keokuk, Washington. Employees of KWWL and their families, its subsidiaries, divisions and related companies, its promotional agencies and all participating promotional partners are not eligible. No groups, clubs, or organizations may participate in this Giveaway or reproduce or distribute any portion of these official rules to their members. Proof of age, identity, and eligibility must be furnished to Sponsor upon request. All entry form information must be complete and accurate. Sponsor will not award a prize to anyone not meeting eligibility requirements at the time of entry. Individuals who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by KWWL/CW 7.2/MeTV 7.3 during the past 30 days are not eligible. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant if these official rules are not followed. Internet access is necessary in order to enter the Giveaway.

3. HOW TO ENTER: By entering, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and these official rules, and you agree to abide by all decisions of the Sponsor. The Giveaway Entry Period begins Friday, July 30th, 2021 at 5pm, and ends at 8am on August 5th, 2021. All times in these rules refer to Central Time. To enter, visit the KWWL.com Contest Page to access, complete, and submit your entry form online. To be valid, an entry must be received during the Giveaway Entry Period. Sponsor may not verify receipt of entries. Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, damaged, undeliverable, or delayed. Photocopied and mechanically generated entries that are detected as such are void. Entries generated by any automated means and detected as such are void. In the event of a dispute, electronic entries and other entries requiring the identification of an e-mail address will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address at the time of the entry. The authorized account holder is the person to whom the applicable internet service provider or other organization (such as a business or educational institution) has assigned the e-mail address. An online entrant must have a valid e-mail address, and it is the entrant’s responsibility to update Sponsor of any change in e-mail address.

4. HOW TO WIN: 10 (ten) total winners will be randomly selected by Sponsor or its agent. 2 (two) winners will be selected each day from Monday, August 2nd, 2021 through Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. 4 (four) winners will be selected on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. The selected winners will be notified, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, either by phone, email, and/or mail based on the contact information provided in the entry. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, or out-of-service contact information. Winners must respond to such notification by contacting the Giveaway coordinator, as described in the notification, within three days after the notification is sent by Sponsor, or the winner will be subject to disqualification, in which case the prize will be forfeited, and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries, time permitting, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winners may be required to sign and return, prior to receipt of prize, appropriate forms and/or documentation, including without limitation, any documents necessary to transfer to Sponsor any intellectual property rights (e.g., copyright, trademark, etc.) in the entry materials, an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and/or where legally permissible, a publicity release. Failure to sign and return such forms within the requisite time frame may result in disqualification of the winner and forfeiture of the prize.

5. PUBLICITY RELEASE: Except where prohibited, entry in the Giveaway constitutes each entrant’s consent for Sponsor to use, publish, reproduce, and distribute for any purpose, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, print, internet, television, radio, and offline), each winner’s name, city, photograph, likeness, biographical information, voice, or image, each in perpetuity without further compensation, credit, or right of review or approval.

6. PRIZES: 10 (ten) prizes will be offered during the Giveaway. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. Under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Each prize is valued at $56. All charges, fees, and costs not specifically included in the prize descriptions above, including but not limited to, personal incidental items, transportation, parking, taxes, gratuities, and licenses, are the responsibility of the respective prize winners and guest(s), if any. The prize will be available at KWWL, the venue, or will be mailed. To claim prize at KWWL, the winner must provide valid government-issued photo identification. Prize is non-transferable by winner. No cash redemption or prize substitution allowed by prize winner(s). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize component of equal or greater value in the sole discretion of Sponsor if the prize, or any component thereof, is unavailable for any reason.

7. ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

8. TERMS AND CONDITIONS; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: Participants are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and with these official rules and by entering, participants agree to be bound to these official rules. Any attempt by an entrant or other party to tamper with the proper administration of the Giveaway will disqualify the entrant and may result in civil or criminal action against the entrant or other party and may result in the discontinuation, suspension, or cancellation of the Giveaway. WINNERS AND ENTRANTS AGREE, EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW, TO RELEASE AND DISCHARGE, HOLD HARMLESS AND INDEMNIFY THE GIVEAWAY ENTITIES, AND ALL OTHERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTION OF THIS GIVEAWAY, FROM ANY AND ALL TAX LIABILITY THAT MAY BE IMPOSED OR ASSOCIATED WITH RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZES, AND FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, PROCEEDINGS, AND LIABILITY FOR ANY DAMAGES, EXPENSES, FEES, INJURY, OR LOSSES (INCLUDING PROPERTY DAMAGE, PERSONAL