Iowa City police arrest Pedestrian Mall shooter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City Police have arrested the person responsible for firing several shots in the Pedestrian Mall on July 25.

Andre Roberts Jr., 19, of Cedar Rapids is being charged with the following.

Attempted Murder

Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime

The incident remains under investigation at this time, as police work to identify more suspects.

Police responded to an alley near the Fieldhouse Bar around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting left a 24-year old woman and 17-year old man with non-life threatening injuries. Neither of their identities have been released at this time. This was one of two shootings that occurred over the weekend, after one man was left with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in the 2600 block of Muscatine Avenue Saturday night.

Ka'Leck Bolden, 23, of Iowa City was arrested and charged for his connection to that shooting.