Iowa City police arrest Pedestrian Mall shooter

Iowa City police arrest Pedestrian Mall shooterNew
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City Police have arrested the person responsible for firing several shots in the Pedestrian Mall on July 25.
Andre Roberts Jr., 19, of Cedar Rapids is being charged with the following.
- Attempted Murder
- Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
- Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
The incident remains under investigation at this time, as police work to identify more suspects.
Police responded to an alley near the Fieldhouse Bar around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting left a 24-year old woman and 17-year old man with non-life threatening injuries. Neither of their identities have been released at this time. This was one of two shootings that occurred over the weekend, after one man was left with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in the 2600 block of Muscatine Avenue Saturday night.
Ka'Leck Bolden, 23, of Iowa City was arrested and charged for his connection to that shooting.