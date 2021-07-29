Inquiry into Malta journalist’s slaying blames state

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination due the culture of impunity emanating from the highest levels of government. Caruana Galizia’s family had sought the inquiry into the Oct. 16, 2017 car bombing near the family home in Malta that killed her. The murder in the small EU country sent shock waves not just in Malta, but throughout Europe. The inquiry found that there was no evidence that the state played a direct role in the assassination, but said that the state “has to bear responsibility … by creating an atmosphere of impunity, generated from the highest levels.”