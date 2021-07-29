GLIMPSES: Medalists’ bouquets hold deeper meaning for Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The bouquet of flowers that every medal winner is being handed at the Tokyo Olympics has deeper meaning. The sunflowers and all the other flowers in the bouquet were grown in the three northeastern Japanese prefectures that were devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 people died in the catastrophe that hit the prefectures of Iwate, Fukushima, and Miyagi. The recovery is still on-going from that day — March 11, 2011. Iwate is known for producing gentians, a blue-indigo flower that is the same shade of color as that used in the Olympic and Paralympic emblems.