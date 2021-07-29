George Clinton, Remy Ma, KRS-One to headline free concerts

NEW YORK (AP) — Remy Ma, George Clinton and KRS-One are among the stars headlining a series of free concerts next month meant to celebrate New York City’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for the concerts taking place at outdoor venues in the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens starting Aug. 16. While a previously announced Aug. 21 Central Park concert will feature performers across multiple genres, the four concerts outside of Manhattan will focus on hip-hop. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the concerts will showcase New York City’s “essential historic contribution to hip-hop and what each borough has contributed.”