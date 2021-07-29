Experience Waterloo can use more helping hands for RAGBRAI clean-up

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - RAGBRAI cyclists will pack up and hit the road Thursday morning, after having an overnight stop in Waterloo. As riders depart, Experience Waterloo's focus will be clean-up efforts in the downtown area.

On top of the visitors, activities, and vendors, there were 16,000 cyclists in Downtown Waterloo on Wednesday, July 28th.

Knowing there will be a lot of ground to cover, from campsites to entertainment areas, Experience Waterloo's Tavis Hall said they need all the help they can get.

"Frankly when you're dealing with 16,000 bicyclists, plus all the support, theres going to be a lot of pick up and clean up so just looking forward to that and encouraging folks to come out and support," Hall said.

With Irish Fest, Cedar Valley pride fest, and more being hosted in Downtown Waterloo, Hall stressed the importance of making sure everything is back where it needs to be.

"Our job, 365 days a year, is to promote this place that we find beautiful, ampitheater is amazing our downtown is fantastic we've got amazing parks, we've got a really great community," Hall said, "it's improtant to make sure our city reflects the beauty that we all feel."

Clean-up starts ar 7 a.m. Thursday, July 29th. If you would like to help Experience Waterloo and their volunteers with clean-up efforts, Halls said you can just come to the downtown area and help where ever i's needed.

The next stop for RGABRAI 2021 riders will be in Anamosa.