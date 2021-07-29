Skip to Content

Emergent: FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart

7:46 am

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. The bulk vaccine was contaminated with an ingredient for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was being made in the same factory. Emergent on Thursday did not say exactly when production will resume at the factory.

Associated Press

