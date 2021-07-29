Eastern Iowa girl among two teens missing in Tennessee national park

TENNESSEE (KWWL) -- Authorities are searching for two missing teenagers, one of whom is a 13-year-old girl from Edgewood, Iowa, believed to be together in a national park at the borders of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.

The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park says that 13-year-old Erica Gamerdinger was last seen Monday night in the Wilderness Road Campground in the park. She is white, has blonde hair, is approximately 5'5", and is 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue floral tank top and jean shorts.

The boy Gamerdinger is believed to be with is identified as 15-year-old Keith Griffith, who was last seen on Monday in the area of Speedwell, Tennessee. He is white, 5'11", and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Griffith has a known medical condition and is believed to be without medication. Officials say he was last seen wearing black and grey shorts and a grey or blue t-shirt.

U.S. park rangers and other agencies are actively searching for both teens.

An antique store in Denver, Iowa posted on Facebook Thursday that Gamerdinger is the owner's niece. The post indicated that she was on vacation at the Cumberland Gap Park and her last notification was an SOS to her mother Tuesday morning at 1 a.m.

The post also said that search efforts have included helicopters, bloodhounds, and infrared searches at night.

If you have any information about the two missing teens, please call: