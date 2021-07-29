Dubuque Senior High School renovations move into stage two

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The $32 million renovation project to Senior High School in Dubuque which began back in 2018 is entering phase two of the project.

In addition to new facilities being added to the building, renovations also include technology upgrades to some classrooms, climate control throughout the building, and some infrastructure improvements.

"This renovation will finish off the rest of the building, so as part of that renovation we are adding a weight room and a wrestling room. We are also renovating our auditorium," principal Dan Johnson said.

Students will continue to be in the building during the renovation process and no plans are being made to relocate classes to other areas. The renovations are set on a four-year timeline and are on track to be completed by the summer of 2024.