Dr. Glenn Hurst announces run for US Senate

MINDEN, Iowa (KWWL) — Dr. Glenn Hurst, a physician and health administrator in Pottawattamie County, announced his candidacy for the US Senate on July 29th. Dr. Hurst's focus is on the impact of healthcare in his community.

"I went back to school and became a doctor because I saw a need in the rural communities I love and call home," said Hurst. "I’ve had a front-row seat to the tricks insurance companies use to avoid paying for care, drowning providers in paperwork when we should be with our patients. I’m running for the U.S. Senate because Iowans deserve better. We deserve Medicare for All."

Hurst is a leader in the Iowa Democratic Party as Chair of the Rural Caucus, Mindin City Councilman and Chair of the Third Congressional District Central Committee.