District 37 Representative John Landon dies at 71

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — State Representative John Landon (R) died at 71 on July 29th, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Landon entered office in 2013 and was a member of the Iowa House for District 37.

Landon served in the Navy in Vietnam and received a Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in the field of agriculture business.

"When John spoke, people listened. He was known as a trusted, genuine, caring person always willing to put others before himself. During his time in the Iowa Legislature, he brought his strong convictions and work ethic to the job every single day. I have always admired John as someone who will put in the work to get the job done. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Marvis, his family, and a community that is grieving the loss of this incredible man." Gov. Kim Reynolds