District 37 Representative John Landon dies at 71

District 37 Representative John Landon dies at 71Updated
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — State Representative John Landon (R) died at 71 on July 29th, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Landon entered office in 2013 and was a member of the Iowa House for District 37.
Landon served in the Navy in Vietnam and received a Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in the field of agriculture business.
"When John spoke, people listened. He was known as a trusted, genuine, caring person always willing to put others before himself. During his time in the Iowa Legislature, he brought his strong convictions and work ethic to the job every single day. I have always admired John as someone who will put in the work to get the job done. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Marvis, his family, and a community that is grieving the loss of this incredible man."Gov. Kim Reynolds
"Today, we lost a dear friend and dedicated public servant in Representative John Landon. The Iowa House and House District 37 were fortunate to have someone so dedicated to his work all the way until his final day. As far as public servants go, John was the very best of us. John was everything Iowa needs in its representatives: a strong leader, a hard worker, a great mind, and a humble servant. He will be sorely missed by all of us, but he is in a better place. Please join me and Iowa House Republicans in sending prayers to his wife Marvis and the rest of his family."House Speaker Pat Grassley