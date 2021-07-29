Container vessel that blocked Suez Canal reaches Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year has finally reached the port of Rotterdam to begin unloading its cargo. The Ever Given eased into a container terminal as dawn broke over the port in the Netherlands on Thursday, months later than originally planned. The Panama-flagged vessel was heading for Rotterdam when it plowed into the sandy bank of a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal on March 23. A massive salvage effort freed the skyscraper-sized ship six days later, allowing a traffic jam of hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal. A financial dispute kept the Ever Given in the Mideast for months.