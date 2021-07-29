City Council rejects project bordering 185-acre Hickory Hill Park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Defenders of nature in northeast Iowa City got a big win Tuesday night, as the City Council denied a proposal for a new subdivision and assisted living community bordering Hickory Hill Park.

Neighbors said the project would have violated the Northeast District Plan; the land use plan for this neighborhood that was written in 1999 and revised in 2007. The plan calls for a buffer between any development and the 185-acre park, which many say is the crowned jewel of the city's park system. It also says no through roads adjacent to the park should be built.

“Your vote tonight is to see that the northeast district plan is upheld. By doing that, your vote will help sustain the quality of life in Iowa City," Bill Synan said, who spoke out against the project.

The 48-acre lot borders the northeast edge of Hickory Hill Park, but developers did designate 14 total acres for a buffer. This land would be gifted to the city for it to expand the park right up until the new road.

"By all accounts the applicants have in good faith addressed each concern on their way to final approval tonight," Adam Tarr said, a lawyer for Nelson Construction, one of the two applicants.

A map of the Hickory Hill Estates project, with the planned buffer in green.

The project would have brought 42 homes and a 135-bed assisted living facility. The senior living development would have ranged from one to three stories and also had 90 parking spots.

The care center would have gone in lot one in the top right corner of the above map.

In the end, a majority of city leaders decided this would have been too much of an intrusion for wildlife and park-goers.

"I just do not believe it is the time for the council to approve this project," Mayor Bruce Teague said, followed by a round of applause. The council denied it by a vote of 5-2.

The lot is owned by ACT, the nationally-known company that does college admissions tests. ACT submitted a letter to council saying it was in favor of the proposal from Nelson Construction and Axiom Consultants. ACT CEO Janet Godwin, who also serves on Iowa City's school board, said the project was "in the spirit of the northeast district plan."

One thing Adam Tarr said in support of the project was that the city declined a chance to buy this land itself in the past and expand the park. City Manager Geoff Fruin confirmed this is true.

Many people told council if they're serious about defending the park, they should buy this lot before another developer comes along.