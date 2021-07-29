BREAKING: Jury finds Blahnik guilty on all charges for murder of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Drew Blahnik is guilty of murder in the second degree, obstruction of prosecution and abuse of a corpse. That's the verdict the jury in Blahnik's trial rendered this afternoon after 3 days of deliberations.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2021.

Earlier Thursday, the Blahnik jury appeared to be deadlocked, reporting that one juror was refusing to follow the law. The Court had previously denied giving the jury an Allen instruction, referring to a case by the same name that would be a strong instruction to continue deliberations until they come to a verdict.

The jury came back at 10 a.m. with a note that a juror is failing to apply the law. 45 and 52 (self-defense the and instruction that if you claim self defense, you can't destroy the evidence.)

Judge Christopher Bruns answered the jury, "As previously instructed, you are required to apply the law set forth in the instructions already provided to you. Please continue your deliberations."

Bagley's family rejoiced and cried as the forewoman read the verdict on each count. Blahnik stood expressionless as the verdict was read.

Jurors arrived at the Linn County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday after 6 hours of deliberation on Tuesday did not produce a verdict. At 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon, the jury asked Judge Christopher Bruns if they could go home because the jury room had air conditioning problems.

Within a little more than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday morning, the jury had a question and the attorneys and Blahnik returned to the courtroom. The jury asked to see 2 lines of the transcript of Blahnik's videotaped interview with investigators.

The judge responded with reminding the jury they have to rely on the exhibits they have and their recollection of the testimony.

The jury came back with another question at about 2:00 Wednesday afternoon asking for supplemental instruction and the court deferred to the jury instructions.

In its closing arguments on Monday, the state summarized the testimonies of witnesses the jurors had heard, the alleged murder-for-hire plot and what they believe was Blahnik's motive for killing Chris Bagley in December of 2018, saying Bagley was a $200,000 burden that had to be eliminated.

The defense said Blahnik was a well-trained combat soldier, acting in self-defense, looking out for his friends on each side and he had no motive to kill Bagley. Defense attorney Leon Spies attacked the testimonies of the prosecution's witnesses, who admitted to selling drugs and made plea deals with the state and federal government to reduce their own sentences.

In a dramatic and scathing rebuttal, Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter reminded the jury that Blahnik is also a trained actor and she recounted how witnesses testified about hearing Bagley's air leave his body and his blood gurgling in his throat - details Slaughter said they will never forget.

The state argued Andy Shaw orchestrated Blahnik and co-defendant Drew Wagner to kill Bagley as revenge for $200,000-$300,000 in cash, drugs and personal property Bagley allegedly stole from Shaw. Blahnik, Bagley, Wagner and Paul Hoff all sold drugs for Shaw, witnesses said.

Shaw is currently serving a 94-month federal sentence for large-scale marijuana trafficking. He was never charged in Bagley's murder.

Hoff and Wagner both testified for the prosecution in this case as part of plea deals.

Hoff is serving more than 18 years in federal prison for firearm and drug charges.

Wagner pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges related to Bagley's murder in a plea deal he struck with the prosecution last year.

Blahnik faces life in prison with no chance of parole. He is due back in court for sentencing on....

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with KWWL for a full report tonight at 5, 6 & 10.