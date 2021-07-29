Blahnik jury sends Judge note that a juror failing to apply the law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on day three of jury deliberations in the murder trial of Drew Blahnik, the jury sent a note to the judge reporting a juror is failing to apply the law in relation to two of the jury instructions related to self-defense and destruction of evidence - which is prohibited in the claim of self-defense.

Judge Christopher Bruns answered the jury with a note: "As previously instructed, you are required to apply the law set forth in the instructions already provided to you. Please continue your deliberations."

This is the third time in two days the jury sent either a question or a note to the Court.

Within a little more than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday morning, the jury asked to see 2 lines of the transcript of Blahnik's videotaped interview with investigators.

The judge responded with reminding the jury they have to rely on the exhibits they have and their recollection of the testimony.

The jury came back with another question at about 2:00 Wednesday afternoon asking for supplemental instruction and the court deferred to the jury instructions.

Drew Blahnik is charged with murder in the first degree, obstruction of prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the 2018 murder of Chris Bagley.

