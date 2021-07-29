Air Quality Alert until FRI 4:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Washington County
…Air Quality Alert in Effect Until 4 PM CDT Friday…
Northerly winds behind a cold front are bringing smoke from
wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa. Heavy smoke is
expected to arrive early this afternoon in northwest Iowa. The
smoke is expected to travel south and east across the state,
reaching I-80 by around midnight tonight and extending to southern
Iowa by 5 AM Friday. Smoke is expected to remain across much of
the state through much of Friday. During this time, fine particle
levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that
is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels
will begin to improve around noon on Friday. By mid-afternoon
Friday, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.
Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or
heart disease and children. The Iowa Department of Natural
Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups
limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions
improve.
Keep track of current air quality conditions at fire.airnow.gov