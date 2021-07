Air Quality Alert in effect for Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state of Iowa until 4 p.m. Friday.

Smoke from the wildfires in western United States and Canada will continue to move into Iowa and could create air quality issue for sensitive groups.

Those with respiratory issues, older adults and younger children should limit their time outside.

