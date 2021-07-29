4-H and FFA Fair returns to Waterloo with animal shows and exhibits for all ages

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair is back at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo.

Kids as young as five years old in 4-H and Future Farmers of America are showcasing projects and animals. Exhibits in various fields of study are displayed in Estel Hall, representing the work the children have been completing throughout this past year.

"I just like showing the animals and showing my projects to everyone that comes to the fair," 9-year-old Brinn Olsen said.

Admission into the fair is free and the family-friendly exhibits can be looked at along with the various animal shows.

"With my Southdowns, I got best in show," 11-year-old Fisher Paulson said.

The fair was held last year but it was a closed event. This year any member of the public is invited to come and look at the livestock and projects.

"We want people to walk through our barns, ask our youth questions, talk to the adults, and learn about what positive youth development looks like here in Black Hawk County," Black Hawk County ISU Extension & Outreach Executive Director Shelly Smith said.

The fair lasts through Saturday with musical performances and carnival games on the schedule.

"It's about the kid. Letting the kids show what they've learned and be awarded on how they're showing just hat day with judges. It's allowing them to play, experience, speak, and perform on many different levels," Smith said.

The full list of events can be found on the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair Facebook Event Pages.