USS Iowa Sailors ride through Waterloo for RAGBRAI, stop by Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Team Navy cycled through downtown Waterloo for RAGBRAI, bringing along with them six USS Iowa sailors for the ride.

Iowa native and Executive Officer Randy Riewerts is excited to take part in the rich Iowa tradition.

"I love the people of Iowa and the culture that we have here, and that's really something I'm trying to instill in our crew members onboard the Iowa is, is what that feels like, " he said.

Following their arrival intown the sailors held a meet and greet at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. The sailors took photos with anyone who would like one next to the Lone Soldier statue in front of the building.

Officer Riewerts said ever since their deployment, they had been talking about and looking forward to seeig Waterloo.

"I have learned a lot about the Sullivans and coming here to this museum has been an amazing experience for us from the Iowa, and to see the history and the heritage is always amazing," he said.

There was no better time than during RAGBRAI.

"I've never done RAGBRAI before, but, it's an amazing experience," he said.

Veterans, friends, and family all came out to meet the sailors and give them their support. A rich support system which is deeply rooted in the Sullivan Brothers legacy.