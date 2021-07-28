TRACKING: Lower heat and humidity

Tonight: HEAT ADVISORY continues until 10 p.m. It is going to be very warm and muggy with temperatures eventually making it down to the lower and middle 70s. It will feel more like the 80s for much of the evening. There is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in northeast Iowa, but the main threat of storms will be in Wisconsin tonight. The wind locally will be southwest and switch to the north as a cold front moves through.

Thursday: A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky is expected. It will still be warm and humid, but dew points will be dropping throughout the day. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk and Washington counties where heat index could be up to 100°. The wind will be north 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler as a less humid air mass moves in. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday: Isolated showers will be possible with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with lower humidity.

Saturday: Another chance of showers and isolated storms will be possible, especially in the southern half of the viewing area.

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected into early next week before another warm up.