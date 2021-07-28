TRACKING: Heat advisory

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our all of Eastern Iowa today.

The Advisory extends through tomorrow in only our far southern counties.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for today, with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. Rain pushes through this morning but clears out by early this afternoon. Our southern counties should not see this rain. Skies then open up and temperatures rebound. High temperatures rise to the low to upper 90s, with a dew point in the low to mid 70s. Heat indices are between 100-110 degrees. Stay hydrated if you’ll be out and about today with RAGBRAI. There is a slight risk for severe storms in our far northeastern counties, but I do believe storms will stay in Wisconsin and out of our area. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy overnight. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and less humid for Thursday. Although temperatures warm to around 90 degrees, it’ll feel a little more comfortable as dew points fall to the upper 60s. Winds shift out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear skies remain for Thursday night. Lows fall to the low to mid 60s.

Friday: We end the work week, with a high temperature near the upper 80s. Dew points are in the low to mid 60s. East winds are at 5-10 mph. Chance of showers and storms that’ll likely move through in the afternoon and evening.

This Weekend: The first half of the weekend has a chance of showers and storms, but it’ll likely occur Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.