TRACKING: Dangerous heat and humidity; Heat Advisory in effect

Dangerous heat and humidity is expected today. A Heat Advisory is in effect through much of today. Stay cool and hydrated. RAGBRAI riders should get off to an early start, drink lots of water, and take breaks in the shade.

Today: Skies are expected to be partly cloudy and hazy with an isolated shower or storm possible late this morning into the early afternoon. We are still expecting to reach the low to upper 90s for highs. It will be extremely muggy with dew points in the low to mid 70s pushing our afternoon heat indices between 100° to 110° area wide. The hottest air will be in the west and south. Winds will be southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Severe storms are likely to our northeast in Wisconsin. We will monitor trends to see if storms shift westward into our area, and if so, we could see a chance for strong to severe storms in our eastern/northeastern counties. Right now, we look to remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be west southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A cold front comes through, mainly dry, shifting winds and lowering humidity. It will likely still be humid in the morning and for much of the day in the south. Skies look mostly sunny and hazy. Highs will be in the mid 80s north to low 90s south. Heat indices may reach the low to mid 90s. Winds will be northerly at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: We will close the week with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some late showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend: Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80s with a chance for rain on Saturday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Skies become mostly sunny on Sunday.

Next Week: The week is shaping up to be mostly dry and relatively cooler but still above normal. We climb back to the low 90s by the middle of the week.