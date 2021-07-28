Study: EU electricity demand rebounds without more emissions

BERLIN (AP) — An energy think tank says electricity demand in the European Union has returned to pre-pandemic levels without a corresponding rise in emissions. A report published Wednesday by the energy think tank Ember said an analysis of data from grid operators showed that electricity demand in the EU during the first half of this year almost matched the demand in the same six-month period of 2019. The think tank found renewable sources accounted for significantly more electricity generated this year while power from fossil fuels declined since before the pandemic. Ember says this resulted in the EU power sector producing 12% fewer greenhouse gas emissions over the two-year period.