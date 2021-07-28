Report: Hate crime laws lack uniformity across the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of civil rights groups releasing a report on hate crime laws says the protections against bias-motivated violence are inconsistent and lack uniformity nationally. The coalition says in the report that this makes certain statutes meant to protect racial minorities and marginalized groups less effective and can even discourage victims from coming forward. The report was first shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release. Members of the coalition, which include Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Center for Transgender Equality, say the report is meant to help policymakers bolster the efficacy of current law and address racial disparities in how the laws are enforced.