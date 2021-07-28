Skip to Content

Rainfall amounts Tuesday 7/27 through Wednesday 7/28

8:41 am Schnack's Weather Blog

A few strong to severe storms impacted northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin at different points from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. They did produce some pockets of significant rainfall for areas north of Highway 20.

A couple of storm reports can be found from the storms last night including a 63 mph on the Buchanan County and Fayette County line (severe gusts are 58 mph) and a lightning strike that caused a fire in Dubuque.

Here is a full list of totals below from the 24 hour stretch:

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.11
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.48  
Asbury 0.6 S 0.45  
Bellevue LD 120.62
Bloomington 3.5 N0.24
Bluffton 1 ENE0.37
Boscobel0.48
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.46
De Soto 1 S1.09
De Soto 1 SE1.66
Decorah 4.9SE 0.30  
Dubuque #30.11
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.43  
Dubuque L&D 110.75
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.15  
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.02  
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.48
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.48
Eldorado 1E0.65
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.06  
Fayette0.50
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 1.06  
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.11
Guttenberg L&D 100.26
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.00  
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.18  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.07  
Jackson Junction 1 ENE0.54
Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.75  
Lancaster0.81
Lansing 4.1 NW 1.02  
Lynxville Dam 90.60
Marquette 1 WSW0.11
Monona 9.8 N 0.42  
New Hampton0.37
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.40  
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.42  
Oelwein 0.3 E 0.31  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW 0.35
Platteville0.88
Prairie Du Chien  0.05
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.09
Riceville1.41
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.21  
Saratoga1.78
Spillville1.11
Steuben 4 SE0.64
Strawberry Point0.10
Waterville 3 SE0.67
Waukon 0.8 S 0.57  
Waukon Jct. 5 SW0.39
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

