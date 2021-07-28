Rainfall amounts Tuesday 7/27 through Wednesday 7/28

A few strong to severe storms impacted northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin at different points from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. They did produce some pockets of significant rainfall for areas north of Highway 20.

A couple of storm reports can be found from the storms last night including a 63 mph on the Buchanan County and Fayette County line (severe gusts are 58 mph) and a lightning strike that caused a fire in Dubuque.

Here is a full list of totals below from the 24 hour stretch: