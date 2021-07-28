Palestinians: 12-year-old boy killed by Israeli gunfire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli troops have shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank. Officials say the boy was shot Wednesday as he was traveling in a car with his father. They say the boy asked his father to buy something at a shop and when he tried to turn around, soldiers in the area began yelling at him to stop. A soldier then opened fire at the vehicle, fatally shooting the boy, Mohammed al-Alami, in the chest. The Israeli military is investigating the incident and has not yet commented.