Northeast Iowa Food Bank to support RAGBRAI crowds

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold a fundraiser at the RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.

Wednesday, you can help fight food insecurity in Iowa by purchasing a grilled pork sandwich for lunch or dinner.

Volunteers from Tyson's Waterloo Pork Plant and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will have their grill set up at Waterworks Park.

Jared Feigenbaum said, "Even a small ten dollar gift of buying lunch from us, can serve 40 meals across Northeast Iowa. So for every one dollar donated to the food bank, it can help support up to 4 meals all across North East Iowa. So a little gift can go a long way with the food bank."

All proceeds will support the Food Bank.