Lucky Dubuque John Deere employee wins VIP tickets to Field of Dreams game

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque family will be among the lucky few to watch the MLB Field of Dreams game in-person next month.

The only way to get a ticket through the MLB is to win a lottery for an opportunity to purchase a ticket if you have an Iowa zip code. However, one Dubuque man has beaten the odds and came away with not just one but four tickets to the historic Field of Dreams game. John Deere Dubuque Works held a separate lottery for four tickets for an employee and their family.

Marty Kinsella, an assembler at the plant, participated in the company-wide drawing of about 800 employee entrees for the tickets, which also include VIP access to attend batting practice with the Yankees and White Sox before the game.

"My son asked me if we could get tickets and I saw that there was a drawing going on so I just entered my name and won," Kinsella said. "It was a complete shock when they called me and told me I won."

Marty intends to bring his wife and two sons Spencer and Calvin to the game.

This was not part of the general lottery open to Iowa residents. John Deere is a sponsor of the game and donated equipment to maintain and build the field.