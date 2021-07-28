Linn County voters to decide on extending local option sales tax in November

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Board of Supervisors have approved resolutions that will allow many Linn County voters to vote on whether or not to extend a local option sales tax.

Voters in unincorporated Linn County, as well as the cities of Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Fairfax, Marion, Robins, and the portion of Walford located in the county will vote on November 2nd on whether to extend the current 1% local option sales and services tax when it expires in 2024. If passed, the extension will begin July 1, 2024 and will end June 30, 2034.

Each jurisdiction presents specific uses for the revenue generated by a local option sales tax. Those specific uses will be placed on the November ballot. A simple majority is required for the measure to pass.

Revenue from the tax in the unincorporated areas of the county would remain unchanged from the current allocation and would be used as follows:

50% for the Linn County Secondary Roads system, including but not limited to construction, maintenance, and operation of secondary roads, farm to market roads, and bridges.

25% for property tax relief on property in the rural unincorporated areas of the county.

25% for Linn County conservation projects and programs, including but not limited to those administered by the Linn County Conservation Board.

Since 2010, the Linn County Secondary Road Department has received more than $36 million in local option sales tax revenue. These funds have accelerated the county's 5-year construction program by paving 106 miles of roads (30% of the paved system), three bridge projects, and three culvert replacement projects.

Linn County Conservation has used local option sales tax revenue to complete $28 million in projects, including the Mary Lundby Bridge in Pinicon Ridge Park that connects the campground to the day use park over the Wapsipinicon River; modernizing restrooms and playgrounds at Pinicon Ridge Park; trail development on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail (the Hoover section south of Cedar Rapids as well as reconstruction and paving phases north of Cedar Rapids); and the Highway 100 trail connection through Morgan Creek Park.