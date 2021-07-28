Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Mensah story

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published July 20, 2021, about a family’s lawsuit over the 2015 slaying of Antonio Gonzales by a Wisconsin police officer, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a judge was expected to soon decide whether to charge the same officer in the 2016 shooting death of another man, Jay Anderson Jr. Judge Glenn Yamahiro’s role in reviewing the Anderson case was limited to determining whether probable cause existed to bring charges.