La Porte City man sentenced for cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — One La Porte City man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison on July 28, 2021 for cyberstalking an ex-girlfriend. 24-year-old Austin Michael Kiler, who was found guilty on March 26, has now been sentenced and ordered to serve two years of supervised release after his prison term.

Court documents state Kiler was in a relationship with someone between winter 2018 and March 2019. When the relationship ended, Kiler's ex began dating another person. Kiler started electronically and physically follow the victim and the new partner.

This resulted in the victim filing a civil protective order against Kiler, but over nine months went by and the victim reported to police multiple times in which Kiler was stalking them. This included Kiler driving by the victim's known home and driving by the new partner's home, multiple fake dating/social media accounts and spoofed text messaging.

One of the texts the victim received had information leading them to believe Kiler was watching them through their home windows. Evidence on Kiler's devices showed calendar events regarding the victim's locations, screenshots of the victim and the new partner's dating/social media profiles, evidence of Kiler creating fake online personas and videos/photos taken through a window of the victim and new partner engaged in sexual activities. Geolocation data from Kiler's account corroborated nearly all the victim's reported sightings of Kiler.