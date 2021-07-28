Kee High advances to 1A State Baseball Championship Game

CARROLL(KWWL)-Nine-time state champion Kee needed to go through top seed -Remsen Saint Mary's to reach their first state final in a decade –

Kee-Hawks down 2-1 in the 7th – but coming through – Buddy Hill to deep right with the bases loaded – sac fly scores Brayden Mathis – game tied it would go to extras –

and in the ninth – Kee breaks the deadlock – Chance Colsch with the base hit – Tyson Cota scores the go-ahead run – they added two more for a 5, 2 lead –

and in the bottom half – Jonah Reinke comes in to finish it off – the Keehawks shock they top seed – 5, 3 in extras – as they get set to chase the 10th state title in school history –

Jim: “We just keep playing, we keep grinding, we keep doing the little things that has put Kee High baseball on the map and we're going to continue to do that.”

Chance: “We still do all of our conditioning we did in May yesterday, so we've been putting in the work and it's amazing to be back.”

Keehawks get the winner of Alburnett and Council Bluffs Saint Albert –

Pirates ran in to a tough one – already down 4, nothing in the 4th as Jeff Miller gets the RBI to start off another 4 run frame –

and the'd end it early – bottom of the 5th – same batter – Miller drives in two more – 10 run rule comes in to play as Alburnett sees their season end with a 10, nothing loss

Hunter: “I mean it's always special to be at the state tournament. It sucks that we got 10 runned, but I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else.”

Saint Albert moves on to face Kee High – the Keehawks go after number 10 –