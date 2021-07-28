Jury goes home without reaching a verdict in Blahnik trial, will resume deliberations Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Jurors in the Drew Blahnik murder trial have gone home for the day without reaching a verdict.

Jurors arrived at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and had been in deliberations until about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon when they reportedly asked the judge if they could go home.

Chris Bagley's family also arrived at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and waited all day for a verdict, hoping it would come down today.

Blahnik is charged with murder in the first degree, obstruction of prosecution, and abuse of a corpse in the 2018 murder of Bagley.

Witness testimonies described a gruesome murder and hasty cover-up involving Blahnik and two of the witnesses in his trial - Drew Wagner and Paul Hoff.

In closing arguments on Monday, the defense attacked those witnesses because of their plea deals and their histories of selling and using drugs.

"You don't forget that. You don't forget those type of details. You don't forget the sound of someone's blood gurgling out of their throat after they've been murdered in their living room," Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter said.

The state described this case as a murder-for-hire plot to kill Bagley as revenge for $200,000-$300,000 in money, drugs, and personal property that Bagley allegedly stole from Andy Shaw.

"Not knowing how to get in and get out, it's just absolutely inconceivable that somebody's going to plot --with his experience -- a murder in that kind of an environment."

Wagner testified that he did -- for Shaw.

The defense argued Blahnik was a combat soldier and his military training prepared him to stab Bagley in self-defense when Bagley and Wagner got into a shoving match.

Wagner pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges related to Bagley's murder in a plea deal he struck with the prosecution last year.



If convicted of all charges, Blahnik faces life in prison with no chance of parole.

The jury will resume deliberations on Wednesday.