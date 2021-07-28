Israeli lawmakers urge Ben & Jerry’s to drop settlement ban

JERUSALEM (AP) — Three-quarters of the members of the Israeli parliament have called on Ben & Jerry’s to reverse its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. In a letter to the Vermont-based ice cream maker, the lawmakers said Wednesday they were “standing together against the shameful actions” of the company. The letter was signed by 90 of the Knesset’s 120 members spanning almost the entire political spectrum. Ben & Jerry’s, known for its progressive politics, announced its decision last week. It is is one of the strongest steps by a well-known company against Israel’s settlements.