Iowa to pay $200,000 cost of sending troopers to Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says it’s likely Iowa taxpayers will pay the cost of sending 28 Iowa Department of Public Safety officers to assist Texas officials at the U.S./Mexico border from July 10 through 20. Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens estimated Wednesday the additional cost to Iowa of the mission at $200,000. Reynolds justified the expense, saying problems at the border have contributed to issues in other states and Iowa, which she said has seen an increase in illegal drug trafficking including fentanyl. She called it an investment well spent and says she will continue to evaluate the needs on the border and whether Iowa law enforcement might be useful again there.