Home of another investigative journalist in Russia raided

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Russia have raided the home of chief editor of an investigative news site that was recently designated as a “foreign agent.” Roman Dobrokhotov, chief editor of The Insider, tweeted on Wednesday morning that “police are knocking” on the door of his apartment. OVD-Info, a legal aid group that monitors political arrests, said the editor’s wife had called the group’s hotline and reported a police raid. Russia’s independent media have faced increased government pressure ahead of the country’s September parliamentary election. The voting is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before a 2024 presidential election.