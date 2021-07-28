Heat stroke can be a buzzkill. Here’s how to stay safe while drinking this summer.

(KWWL) -- RAGBRAI in Waterloo saw incredible heat but a lot of celebrations.

While it's safe to drink during hot weather, there are some tips to be aware of when you're indulging in a beer or cocktail. Alcohol is a diuretic, so you're losing water through urination. If you combine that with all the water lost as you sweat during the heat, you could set yourself up for a double whammy if you're not careful.

Here are 5 risks from UnityPoint Health about drinking too much when its hot out:

1. Heat Stroke: Alcohol combined with high temperatures means your body may not be able to regulate its own temperature effectively. Heat illness can present itself in 3 phases. The first is heat cramps from the loss of essential water and sodium. The second phase is heat exhaustion caused by the dehydration. Lastly, heat stroke is the final phase and could lead to shock or organ failure.

2. Dehydration: Both alcohol and the sun cause dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, and the sun causes you to sweat to stay cool. If you are drinking in the hot sun, you may be losing fluids twice as quickly.

3. Boating Accidents: Nearly 1/3 of all boating fatalities involve alcohol and alcohol use is attributed in up to 50 percent of teen and adolescent deaths. Sadly, people lose their ability to judge accurately or handle large machinery the more they drink.

4. Drowning: If you are drinking in or near water, you may lack needed coordination and energy to stay afloat or run the risk of passing out in the water.

5. Car Accidents: With many people taking road trips over the summer, drinking and driving is a large danger. Don't risk it this summer and "booze-cruise." If you know that a friend or family member has been drinking, give them a ride home or offer up a couch for them to crash on to keep them and other drivers safe.

Drink plenty of water when you're celebrating and pay attention to your body. Here are some tips to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat Exhaustion and Heatstroke: What You Should Know - American Family Physician