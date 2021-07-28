Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates

Governments and businesses are scrambling to change course following new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Nevada moved swiftly to re-impose an indoor mask mandate following Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Arkansas, legislative leaders are weighing revisiting a recently passed law banning mask mandates. And Ford Motor Co. says it will reinstate face mask protocols at its Missouri and Florida facilities. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the new guidance was prompted by new data that showed vaccinated people can pass on the virus.