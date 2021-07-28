Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing its plans to bring most of its workers back to the office until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading Delta variant. CEO Sundar Pichai told Google’s more than 130,000 employees in a Wednesday email that the company is now aiming to bring them back to its offices Oct. 18, instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1. He also disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have be vaccinated. The requirement will be first imposed in the U.S.