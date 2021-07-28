Fayette County man wanted for sexually abusing a minor arrested in Michigan

ELGIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fayette County man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor is now in custody after being on the run for nearly a year.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office had been looking for Scott Lee Czappa, 29, since August 2020 after investigators say he sexually abused a young girl while living in Elgin. Czappa was arrested in Ironwood, Michigan after investigators received a tip earlier this month about where he may be living.

Investigators suspected Czappa may had possibly returned to Wisconsin, where he had previously lived. Czappa was extradited back to Fayette County and is currently in custody at the county jail on a $10,000 cash bond.