EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. The guidance for anyone who isn’t vaccinated stays the same: Masks are recommended indoors pretty much everywhere.