DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying two subjects following a theft at Best Buy.

The two allegedly committed a theft on May 15th at the Best Buy located at 801 Wacker Drive in Dubuque. The suspects are believed to be associated with the vehicle pictured.

If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD