Downtown Oklahoma City arena renamed Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced an exclusive 15-year naming rights partnership to rename the city’s downtown arena after Paycom, a local company that offers online payroll and human resources services to employers. The Oklahoman reports the name change announced Tuesday took effect immediately. Terms of the deal were not released. The Thunder said exterior signage changes, including Paycom’s green logo, will be completed by the start of the 2021-22 NBA season in October. Paycom Center will be the 16th NBA venue with “center” in its name.