Cyclists set up camp for RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Cyclists making their way through the Hawkeye state make their stop and pitch tents in the heart of Waterloo campgrounds.

Cyclists came from all over the nation to partake in RAGBRAI.

For Buck Wolf, he's come all the way from New York City to embark on his third journey through Iowa.

"I did this ride once and I asked myself, "Do I want to do this again?" and now here I am doing it for my third time," Wold said. "This is really a moving state fair across Iowa."

Wolf's journey began with a near 1,000-mile journey to Clinton, Iowa. Wolf then took a bus to Le Mars, Iowa for the start of the ride.

"I think people are tied to this ride because it's a test of someone's fortitude to persevere on this long journey," Wolf said.

Joining Wolf is Drew Curtis from Kentucky. Curtis is a Luther College alumni, he says he doesn't get to return to Iowa too often.

"The city is throwing their doors open to everybody on the ride because who doesn't want 25,000 people that eat twice as much food as a normal adult to show up because that's just straight-up cash for the local economy," Curtis said.

Both Curtis and Wolf are planning to finish out their ride through Iowa.