Couple accused of lying about son’s health to get donations

A lawsuit accuses an Arkansas couple of lying about their son’s health to get donations. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Arkansas’ attorney general says the boy received unneeded medical procedures and drugs. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit seeking to recover funds Kristy Beth Schneider and Erik Schneider received from charities to help with the boy’s care. Kristy Beth Schneider already faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. The Schneiders’ attorney said he had not seen the lawsuit and declined comment.