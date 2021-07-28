Cedar Rapids needs help picking new city flag

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Cedar Rapids is asking residents to help pick a new city flag.

Residents can click here to view the four designs, read the symbolism descriptions, and rank their top choices. Community ranking will be open through August 31. The top choice selected by residents will become the new official Cedar Rapids city flag.

A flag unveiling will take place on September 18 at 10:00 am in the Cedar Rapids Public Library downtown location main lobby area.

In 201,9 the City began public outreach, asking residents to submit design ideas, colors, shapes, and symbols for a new flag. The goal was to create a flag that reflects the city and incorporates citizen input and ideas. The City put the project on hold because of the pandemic and derecho.

After the public input process that launched the project, local volunteer graphic designers helped take the public input and create several possible designs. Members of the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA) provided two rounds of ratings, comments and suggestions on the submitted designs. A local committee used NAVA feedback and resident input to select four final designs.

“We are excited to offer the opportunity for Cedar Rapids residents to help select the new flag design,” Cedar Rapids City Council Member Ashley Vanorny said. “The flag is a symbol that will represent the community, so it’s important that the community feels a connection to the final design. I hope people will really embrace the new flag and we start to see it all over as a point of pride for the people of Cedar Rapids.”

All design files will be publicly available for printing and other community use. Local businesses interested in creating flag merchandise are encouraged to contact the city at CityFlag@cedar-rapids.org.