California, Nevada governors to tour site of huge wildfire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The governors of California and Nevada plan to tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the West. Wednesday’s tour of the Tamarack fire along the state line comes as nearly 80 wildfires destroy land and homes in a dozen states. Cooler weather and even some rain has helped in the fight against some of the largest, including the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that has burned more than 160 homes. But fire officials say hotter, drier weather will return later in the week and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.